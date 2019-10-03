UPDF introduces new pips for Generals

According to the new gazette, army generals are to abandon their current pips and don new ones. According to the Uganda people’s Defense Forces (UPDF), this is a move to standardize the defence forces but has been delayed by the challenges the army has been facing.

According to the latest gazette dated 18th September 2019, pips of the General rank have been changed and new ones gazetted.

According to the UPDF spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire, this is part of professionalization and modernization of the army as a resolution endorsed by the army council.

Karemire says the army has standardized transport, welfare and training and therefore standardization of the dress code where a change of pips falls is one of the elements that has been in the pipeline.

Karemire says each force anywhere has their own identity through certain symbols linked to it and therefore it was important to tell which soldier belongs to what unit, formation and section.

Karemire denies allegations that the move was politically motivated but rather a decision was taken by the East African council of states.

