Comedian Dolibondo attacked by thugs

Comedian Dolibondo is nursing wounds after what happened to him on his way home last week. Dolibondo, who was coming from his bar on Sir Apollo Road, was attacked by thugs who robbed him of all his belongings.

According to Dolibondo, the thugs threw a log at his car, called his name and demanded that he hands over everything he had lest they take his life. “I was surprised that the people who attacked me actually knew me because before breaking my car windows and forcing me out of the car, they called me by name,” he said.

Among the things the thugs took was his mobile phone, money and a laptop. According to the comedian, the incident happened just about 100m from his home in Namugongo.