Musician Grace Nakimera too broke

We thought all was well for Grace Nakimera after she announced that she had given her life to Christ, but no.

The latest info we have is that the Kawonawo singer is doing bad financially and has been seeking assistance from events promoter Balaam Barugahara.

According to a source, Nakimera was seen visiting Balaam’s office in Ntinda a couple of times and from close moles, she asked him for some financial help.

What we were yet to establish is if she was bailed out because only recently, the promoter promised never to extend financial help to any Ugandan musician after Jackie Chandiru’s family embarrassed him.