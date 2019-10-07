Cheptegei wins Gold for the 10,000 m world title in Doha

Joshua Cheptegei won the men’s 10,000m gold in a world-leading time of 26:48.36 at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The Ugandan, who won the World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus earlier this year, fended off a late surge from Yomif Kejelcha who took silver.

Cheptegei’s gold medal meant Uganda has finished 9th overall, their best performance ever in the history of the World Athletics Championships.

“In a brutal race of attrition, Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda capped a glorious year by securing the world 10,000m title to add to the world cross-country crown he secured in March,” reported the IAAF website after the race.

Cheptegei, who shared the pace with Kenyan duo Rhonex Kipruto and Rodgers Kwemoi for much of the race, was rewarded by out-slugging Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha in a thrilling final lap to land the title in 26:46.37 – the second-fastest time in World Championships history.