Fire destroys property worth millions in city building

Owners of Paradise Cafe on Park View arcade along Kampala’s Button street are counting losses after fire gutted their premises on Sunday.

The fire that gutted Park View Shopping Centre in Kampala and destroyed a restaurant that operates in the complex leaving most of the property unrecognised.

Some of the vendors who were around going to the power room and switched off electricity until fire brigade came in and put out the fire.

It took some time for the fire brigade to access Park View due to the ongoing construction that is taking place in the area.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, told Daily Exclusives that the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

He said investigations are ongoing to identify the exact cause of the fire.

“We suspect that it could have been a stove that was left on or an issue to do with electricity but all that, of course, will come out and be proved with a report later on,” he said.

According to eyewitnesses, police’s attempts to extinguish the fire were initially unsuccessful. It was after calling in the second fire truck that the fire was put out.