Museveni profiles 15 new judge nominees

Justice Irene Mulyagonja is the current Inspector General of Government (IGG), a position she was appointed to in April 2012. She was serving her second and last term, which ends early next year.

Prior to her appointment as the ombudsman, Ms Mulyagonja was a judge of the High Court, where she had served for four years.

Her appointment to the second-highest court in the land comes at a time when she had come under heavy criticism by the President for not doing much in fighting corruption, a move that saw him create a parallel anti-corruption agency to support her in fighting the cancer of corruption in the country. The new anti-corruption agency dubbed the ‘State House anti-corruption unit’ is headed by Lt Col Edith Nakalema.

Immaculate Busingye

Prior to her appointment, High Court judge designate Immaculate Busingye was the Inspector of Courts, a position she has held since 2017. Before that, she served as a Deputy Registrar in the Inspectorate of Courts. She joined the Judiciary in 2003 as a Grade One Magistrate and has steadily been going through the ranks.

The PhD candidate boasts of a Masters in Management Studies from Uganda Management Institute and a Master of Laws from the University of London, specialised in Corporate and Commercial law.



She worked as a consultant for Society of Women against Aids in Africa, Uganda and developed a handbook on writing Wills for HIV orphans and widows; Rights of HIV Affected Children; Land Law and HIV Patients, and Disposal on Property after Death.

Esta Nambayo

Ms Esta Nambayo is the outgoing Chief Registrar of Courts of Judicature, which is the fourth most powerful management position in the Judiciary hierarchy.

She leaves the Chief Registrar job after a very short spell of slightly a year. She previously worked as the deputy registrar at the High Court, Land Division and Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court.

She has also ever worked as the Acting Asst Registrar of Land Division, Chief Magistrate at Mengo, Nakawa and Makindye courts in Kampala.