Oktoberfest Kampala 2019 was successful

As several countries all over the world celebrated Oktoberfest, for Kampala’s beer lovers and foodies, it was an action-packed pitcher perfect beer day at the fifth edition of Oktoberfest 2019 held at the Uganda Museum grounds powered by Tusker Lite.

The annual event that is a rendition of the world’s largest beer and food festival, a German-inspired event had a massive turn out of lively guests buzzing in excitement at the day’s line-up of beer and food games and activities organised under My Food Network.

It was the best of both worlds as revellers enjoyed a mix of German and Ugandan cultures paraded throughout the event through fashion showcases, music and most importantly food with the Guest of Honor, Dr Albrecht Conze, German Ambassador applauding the crowd for their fiery enthusiasm.

“Today, we have all experienced exciting portions of the German and Ugandan culture, the festivities and celebrations have made me nostalgic but above all, it has been an amazing Oktoberfest,” said Dr Conze.

Avid drinkers could be seen down the Tusker Lite beer-filled pitchers as they participated games like the beer straw challenge, beer pong, beer glass hoisting challenge and food eating competitions with their eyes on the cash and giveaway prizes.

