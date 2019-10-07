Rwandan security forces kill 19 ‘terrorists’

Rwandan security forces killed 19 “terrorists” blamed for a weekend attack that left 14 dead near the Volcanoes National Park, famous for its mountain gorilla sanctuary, police said Sunday.

“The security forces were able to follow these terrorists, to kill 19 of them and arrest five,” police said in a statement, following the attack overnight Friday in northern Rwanda.

“Among those that were murdered include ordinary residents who were found in their homes and attacked with knives, machetes and stones,” it added.

Police spokesperson John Bosco Kabera told AFP that “investigations are ongoing to find anyone else who was part of this attack”.

Tourism officials insisted Saturday that all visitors to the park were safe after the attack in Musanze district, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The death toll from the attack was initially set at eight.