Uganda oil firms ready to resume operations

Ugandan oil companies have caved in to pressure and proposed fresh dialogue to resolve the current standoff with the government, a month after suspending all technical activities in Uganda’s budding oil and gas sector.

The companies, which abandoned oil infrastructure projects following tax payment disagreements with the Uganda Revenue Authority, now say they are keen to resume operations.

DISAGREEMENT

British multinational Tullow and French oil major Total and China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC), the joint venture partners in Uganda’s oil development, are expected to present their new position which will form a basis to start fresh negotiations.

“The idea is that we need to have continued communication with the authorities to understand each other. We respect the frustrations of government and we believe they can imagine our situation. We have spent a lot of money already, $3.2 billion jointly with our partners,” Total E & P general manager in Uganda,

President Yoweri Museveni has openly criticised the oil multinationals, accusing them of coming up with new demands even after the government had invested billions and changed laws to accommodate them.