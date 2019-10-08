British minister claims Uganda is still a British colony, says Museveni is Queen’s ambassador

A day to Uganda’s celebration of 57 years of independence, a British minister has claimed that Uganda is not yet truly independent even

To make matters worse, the minister claimed that President Museveni is the Queen’s representative to Uganda, the equivalent of a colonial governor.

The minister made the controversial remarks in an interview with a news website known for advocating for recolonisation of former British colonies. The website’s URL has since become inactive.

“They still come here with a begging bowl, asking us to help them do this or do that,” the minister from the southern part of the UK said.

The minister said Uganda can’t claim to be independent when it can’t look after itself.

“It is like a child claiming to be independent of his parents yet they are the ones paying his rent and the school fees for his children. That is not independence,” the minister roared.

“A poor person can’t be independent.”

The minister said the Queen has even delegated several tasks to Museveni in the recent past which proves the balance the balance of power.

Indeed, President Museveni recently delivered the Queen’s speech during the official opening of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference at Munyonyo.

He said unless Uganda proves that it can stand on its feet and fund its entire budget, it will just remain independent in the name.

The views of the minister have elicited mixed reactions in Uganda.

A minister in Museveni’s government said Uganda is going to protest to the United Nations and other bodies because the comments constitute an attack on the country’s sovereignty.

“That is kamanyiro,” the minister said adding that even when you occasionally give someone help, it is bad manners to constantly remind them about that help.

“Personally, there are people in my village who I help with some little money but I don’t go around saying that I have helped so and so… So that British minister should keep quiet,” he said.

The minister said Uganda now funds more than 60% of her budget meaning that it can comfortably “look after itself.”

A prominent social media commentator, however, supported the views of the British minister calling for a more active British role in the affairs of Uganda.

In his view, Uganda needs to be recolonised.

He said Ugandan leaders since independence have just taken the country down the drain.

“The British left us with many meticulous plans in the areas of infrastructure but they have not been followed by many of our leaders who have no attention to detail,” the commentator said.