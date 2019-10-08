Father kills daughter for eating food they packed from a party in his absence

Police in Nagalama, Mukono District are holding a one Isma Ssesanga Salongo a resident of Buyuki Village, Kigogola Parish in Kasawo Sub County who is also Chairperson LC II Kigogola Parish, for allegedly beating his 10-year-old daughter Salmah Nassanga to death after she ate food the two had packed from a neighbour’s party in his absence.

All was good on Sunday morning when Ssesanga and family went to attend a party in the neighbourhood. When the family had eaten their fill, they packed some food in a plastic bag and retired home.

When home, Ssesanga moved out of the house to watch an English premier league football game that ended at about 9:00 pm. On return, the children had devoured all the food packed from the party.

An angry Ssesanga then pounced on his children and started beating them in turns, but stored the most beating for Salmah who was the eldest of the three and pummeled her to death.

According to a statement from Kampala Metropolitan Police, Ssesanga got furious because the children had eaten all the food without his consent.

“On realizing that the food had been eaten, he got furious over their actions and beat them all but one Nassanga Salama died.”

Police say the body of Salmah was picked and taken to Kayunga Hospital for postmortem.

“Suspect is currently detained at Nagalama Police Division as investigations into the murder by assault continue.”