Five suspects released in Entebbe expressway murder

Five suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of Joshua Nteireho Rushegera and Merina Tumukunde have been released from police custody.

They are Deus Kamugisha and Yafessi Mwijusa, both lawyers from Mbarara District and Peter Ayebazibwe, Dr Eddie Sengaire and Martin Rushegera, all cousins to the deceased. The five were picked up by a joint security team from Mbarara and Bushenyi districts last week after it emerged that they had transacted business with Rushegera two days before he met his death.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said the suspects were released after recording statements, which are being scrutinised by investigators to assess their relevance to the crime.

Rushegera was shot dead alongside Merina Tumukunde near Nambigirwa Bridge on the Entebbe Expressway at around 10.30 pm on September 5, 2019.

A joint security team comprising CMI, Flying Squad Unit (FSU) and CID arrested three police constables attached to Counter-Terrorism and Tourism including Davis Taremwa, Mugote and Atwijukye. Police also recovered Taremwa’s gun from the crime scene and have since preferred murder charges against him.

Investigators suspect that the land wrangles Rushegera had with his cousins, a money lending business and gold transactions could have led to his assassination. So far a total of 10 people have been arrested in connection with the murder, been interrogated and released.

Only Taremwa is still under police detention. Investigators have since established that prior to his death, Rushegera had booked two rooms at Innophine Hotel in Entebbe.