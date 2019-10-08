Judiciary plots stiffer penalties for criminals

The Judiciary is drafting stiffer sentences for criminals who have committed serious offences.

The Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine said the draft of the new sentencing guidelines was sent to the Judiciary’s Rules Committee headed by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe for further scrutiny and approval.

Justice Bamwine explained that the current guidelines have a wide range of sentencing, which causes huge disparities in sentences for cases of nearly similar facts.



“There was a feeling that the sentencing range, which had been proposed in the earlier sentencing guidelines from death to caution in capital offences, were too wide. We thought that was not proper as it would not ensure uniformity in sentencing hence the need to come up with new ones,” the Principle Judge said, adding: “Our aim in the new sentence guidelines is that we want similar offences to attract similar punishment and establish a pattern of sentencing that will make the disparity in sentences less glaring than they are now.”



Justice Bamwine further revealed that in the new sentencing guidelines, under the category of “very serious” offences, a death penalty will be the starting point and the range gap will go down to 35 years imprisonment.

This means that once an accused has been convicted, the trial judge will consider the death sentence first, which may later be relaxed downward during mitigation if the convict presents such compelling reasons that warrant a reduction in the severity of the sentence.



Currently, the sentencing guidelines provide for 35 years as the starting point for an offence that attracts up to a maximum death sentence. Under the proposed guidelines the starting point for the same offence will be death sentence subject to being revised downward up to 35 years.

The offences under “very serious” category include murder, rape, aggravated defilement, aggravated robbery, treason, terrorism and kidnap with intent to murder.



The second category is the “serious” offences, which the Principal Judge said will attract life imprisonment on conviction as the starting point and a 30-year jail term, being the minimum to be handed out. In the current guidelines, the starting point for sentencing on conviction can be a caution going upward to life imprisonment.

The serious offences are cases that are capital in nature but don’t attract a death punishment.



Justice Bamwine, who is the administrative head of the High Court, further said when the new sentencing guidelines finally become operational, a judge will have to explain why he/she handed an offender a jail sentence that is outside the set parameters.

“Whether in a very serious or serious category, the judge who has given a sentence outside the given range will have to give reasons why he or she took such a decision,” Justice Bamwine warned.

