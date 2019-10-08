MUK student held over plot to burn hall of residence

The Police are holding a Makerere University student over allegations of a plot to burn Mitchell hall of residence and also harm its warden, Mr Frank Mugwizi.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, said on Monday that Polly Bandola, a male fourth-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Medicine, was found with a five-litre Jerrycan of petrol in his room, upon search, which was clear evidence that he was planning to burn down his hall of residence.

Other exhibits that the police say were got from Bandola’s room are; suspected shisha concoctions, a big cigar, a coca-cola bottle with protruding tubes, among other things.

“Yesterday (Monday), we got a report from the warden of Mitchell hall about a student who had threatened to harm him just because he had been told to leave his room. He also threatened to burn his hall of residence,” Mr Onyango said.

He added that the student was reported ‘’ misbehaving’’ and when they went to his room, they found a lady lying unconscious.

“We had to rush the lady to the hospital since we suspected that she had consumed the concoctions. We also suspect that she could have been sexually assaulted since the concoctions found in his room very reactive and could make someone get intoxicated within a very short period,” Mr Onyango explained.

Mr Onyango says that when they visited Bandola’s room, it was locked and several types of condoms littered outside. He said that this could have been the genesis that led to the forceful eviction of the student from his room