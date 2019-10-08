Pan African Parliament condemns xenophobic attacks in South Africa

The President of the Pan African Parliament, Roger Nkodo, has condemned the recent xenophobic attacks in which persons were killed and property destroyed in South Africa.

Nkodo, who was speaking at the start of the 3rd Ordinary Session of the 5th Parliament, said no one should take the life of another and commended the South African government for coming in to stop further killings and destruction.

“The present session is held in a particular context marked by the unfortunate events of the black man’s hatred against other Africans. The African Parliament, by my voice, strongly condemns the heinous acts perpetrated by the enemies of peace,” said Nkodo.

The 3rd Session of the 5th Parliament taking place in Midrand, South Africa, commenced on Monday 7th October and runs until 19th October 2019.

The Session is being held a little over a month after the latest wave of violence and killings targeting foreigners in the country.

When the attacks last happened, the Leader of Uganda’s delegation to PAP, Jacqueline Amongin, presented a statement to Parliament condemning the attacks.

Uganda’s delegation also includes Prof. Morris Ogenga Latigo, Felix Okot Ogong, Anifa Kawooya (NRM, Sembabule district) and James Kakooza (Ind., Kabula).

Nkodo said the Pan African Parliament should play a role in finding a lasting solution to the violence as well as poverty on the continent. He commended efforts in various countries aimed at finding a peaceful resolution of conflict.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jeanine Mabunda, said African leaders have the obligation to offer opportunities to the youth to prevent them from dying at sea while trying to reach Europe.

The Japanese Ambassador to the African Union, Fumio Shimizu, pledged his country’s continued strengthening of relations with Africa, which will, among others be through entrepreneurship, enterprise, investment and innovation.

He also said that Japan would continue to provide technical assistance and empowerment of youth and women as well as support in combating climate change.