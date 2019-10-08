Scam rocks SIM card registration

With Shs50,000, you can quickly and easily get a functional SIM card duly registered with mobile money services using a forged identity card.

The scam is so easy that you can get the SIM card within just 30 minutes upon payment.

This scam has left mobile telecom companies, security agencies and the regulator, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), in shock.

In 2018, UCC issued new SIM card validation guidelines to all telecommunication companies to ensure registered telephone numbers match with the subscriber’s valid National Identification Number (NIN) on the National Identity card. The purpose was to fight crime by making criminals traceable on their registered SIM cards after commission of offences using their phone lines.

However, the new SIM card registration scam points to the futility of these efforts.

Our undercover investigations discovered that hundreds of Ugandans are acquiring SIM cards using forged documents with the help of a cartel of unscrupulous agents. The scam is hatched at Shoprite Shopping Mall on Entebbe Road and executed at a shop near Cooper Complex off Ssebaana Kizito Road.

How the scam is executed

To acquire a new SIM card without a National ID, all you need is Shs50,000. The syndicate involves telecom agents and security guards who man the MTN and Airtel SIM card registration centres at the shopping mall and brokers.

Shoprite Shopping Mall houses both MTN and Airtel service centres and a beehive of activity goes on inside, with hundreds of people scrambling to either replace or acquire new SIM cards.

Outside the service centres is a sea of brokers looking out for desperate people who do not have a National Identity Card or a refugee identity card but want to acquire new SIM cards.

Upon getting a client, the brokers contact an agent on phone. The agent guides them on the next step to take. All this happens in full glare of security guards at the entrances of the two service centres.

When I asked one of the security officers why brokers were doing dubious businesses around the two service centres, he said the brokers are ‘untouchable’ because they are ‘highly connected’, a reference to agents who have backers in high government offices.

As I stood seemingly stranded, a man offered to help. I asked whether I could get a new SIM without a National Identity Card and the man said it was possible at Shs50,000. The man revealed they register at least 30 such SIM cards a day. At Shs50,000, this translates into Shs1.5m a day.

He asked me to follow him up to some mobile money shop around Cooper Complex. Inside the shop is like a market day. Crowds of people flock there to replace or acquire new SIM cards.

Two women, who operate this secret mobile money shop near Cooper Complex, have all the equipment used in SIM card registration; a camera, computer, a biometric machine and registration phones.

I posed for a photo to start SIM card processing. After taking the photo, the two women started comparing some figures from a certain book and asked for my name and date of birth. Upon receiving the fake names and date of birth, they printed a refugee identity card bearing the Congolese names.

One of them then displayed some MTN mobile numbers on her phone and asked me to choose my preferred number, which I did.

Then she started entering other details from the forged refugee identity card. The SIM card was successfully registered and so was that of Airtel. Done deal.



Law on SIM card registration

According to the UCC rules, a Ugandan can only acquire a new SIM upon presentation of a valid National ID from the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).

A foreigner can only acquire a SIM card upon presentation of a valid passport while a refugee needs a refugee identity card or any other authorisation letter from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).