Uganda Premier League returns with five games on the card at various stadia around the country.

At Lugogo, Proline FC will be seeking to recover from the Saturday defeat at Kitende as they host Busoga United FC.

Teetering in the drop zone without a point, after being deducted off six by the competitions’ disciplinary panel for forfeiture of the SC Villa game, the newly-promoted side will be seeking for redemption against Busoga United that has performed above average with seven points from the seven games so far played.

The visitors have won their last two games in a row but Proline has won one and lost one.

In Njeru, defending champions KCCA FC will try to overcome their past problems in a bid to collect some points off the oil makers, BUL FC in another game in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

In other games, Kyetume FC who on Saturday beat Tooro United at their own fortress in Buhinga will be hosting struggling Express FC.

Express beat Police FC in their previous game and the red eagle will try to fly high above the slaughters on Tuesday evening.

UPL Tuesday fixtures

BUL FC vs KCCA FC at Njeru Technical Centre

Proline FC vs Busoga United FC at Lugogo

Kyetume FC vs Express FC at Namboole

Onduparaka vs URA FC at the Greenlight Stadium in Arua

Bright Stars FC vs Tooro United at Wankulukuku.