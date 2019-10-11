Bobi Wine tells Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, ‘I am battling Sevo’

Singer Bobi Wine’s concert was cancelled by police on independence day at One Love Beach, Busabala.

The police claimed that they lacked enough manpower to protect revellers at his concert since they were already deployed for independence celebrations.

Furious Bobi Wine told the police spokesperson, Afande Fred Enanga, to let him battle fellow musician President Museveni alias Sevo.

According to Bobi Wine, the battle is between two musicians, not anyone else. He doesn’t have a right to follow him up.

He insisted Enaga can follow up on legislation issues concerning Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert but not Bobi Wine the musician.

This comes days after President Museveni registered with Uganda Musicians Association as a musician with the stage name Sevo.