Eddy Kenzo was never going to marry you – Sheikh Muzaata tells Rema

2019 will forever be remembered as the year when Rema ditched long-time lover Eddy Kenzo for Dr Hamzah Ssebunya.

On Wednesday, Hamzah officially visited Rema’s family in Naguru.

At the ceremony, Sheikh Muzaata congratulated Rema upon surviving a lover boy who was never going to put a ring on it.

Sheikh Muzaata said that Kenzo took Rema for granted and such men are only good at playing hide and seek.

“I congratulate you my daughter Rema, You survived ‘bu love Nigger, bu Semyekonzo’ Go and marry your Mother,” Sheikh Muzaata said this while speaking at Rema’s Kukyala in Naguru.