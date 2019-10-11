Eliud Kipchoge ready to bust 2-hour marathon barrier

Kenya’s Olympic and world champion Eliud Kipchoge said Thursday he was confident of busting the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon this weekend, an achievement he ranks with man’s first landing on the moon.

The 34-year-old will make the attempt on Saturday in Vienna in a huge park where the path has been specially prepared to make it as even as possible. Two years ago he tried, and failed narrowly, at Monza, Italy.

Kipchoge already holds the men’s world record for the distance with a time of 2hr 01min 39sec, which he set in the flat Berlin marathon on September 16, 2018.

But now, on a surface partly retraced and prepared with other features such as a banked corner that can save time and avoid injury, he is aiming to set a new mark. He will be aided by pacemakers, who are taking turns to support him.

Because of the way the run is being set up and paced the International Association of Athletics Federations will not validate the time as a world record.

“Vienna is (about) running and making history in this world, like the first man to go to the moon,” Kipchoge told reporters Thursday at a press conference in the Austrian capital, adding he wanted to show that “no human is limited”.