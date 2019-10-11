Pupil drowns in school septic tank

Police in Kasese District is investigating circumstances under which a pupil at Margherita Demonstration School died.

On Tuesday, Katrine Gift Muhindo, a four-year-old baby class pupil, was discovered dead in a septic tank at her school.

School authorities claim the deceased must have fallen in the tank as she went to answer nature’s call.

Sources at school, who preferred anonymity, said the school authorities realised that the pupil was missing at around 3 pm.

The school then mounted a search where the pupil was discovered.

Police was immediately called in at around 6 pm and retrieved the body from the septic tank, according to the source.

Rwenzori East Regional Police spokesperson Vincent Twesige said the body was taken to Kasese Municipal Health Centre to ascertain the cause of the child’s death.

“We want to establish whether the baby was pushed into the septic tank or it was an accident,” Mr Twesige said.

Police are also investigating the possibility that the girl could have been killed before being dumped into the pit.

Mr Twesige said the headteacher, school director and classroom teacher have already recorded statements.

Mr Morris Hulhukya, the acting Kasese Municipal principal education officer, said the incident exposes the negligence of the school management.

Mr Hulhukya said minors should be escorted by caretakers to prevent such occurrences.

The school declined to give a comment about the incident.

The chairperson of Nyamwamba Division, Mr Saidi Kisuki, sent out a stern warning to all proprietors of institutions to observe minimum basic standards or face closure.

After the news spread in Kasese Town, parents and guardians flocked the school to pick up their children and others vowed never to bring back their children until the administration explains what exactly happened.

A woman, who preferred anonymity, said she does not mind about the school fees she has so far paid because the life of her child matters most.

Ms Rosette Biira, who operates a mobile money business, a few metres from the school premises, says she smelt a rat when she saw teachers gathered in groups at around 1 pm although nobody was willing to speak to the public. She said the regrettable incident could have happened earlier than reported 3 pm.