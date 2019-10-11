Rwanda opposition leader questioned over rebel attacks

A top opposition leader in Rwanda is being questioned by security officials about a rebel attack which killed 14 civilians in the northern part of the country last week.

Victoire Ingabire was questioned on Tuesday and Wednesday and will continue to be questioned on Friday.

She denied that she had any connection to the attacks in Musanze district – a tourist area famous for its mountain gorillas.

“I am on a political battle, not of bullets,” Ms Ingabire told BBC on Tuesday.

Some of the captured attackers apparently told the authorities that they were members of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) rebel group, which carries out cross-border attacks from their base in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

No group has, however, said it was responsible for last week’s attack.