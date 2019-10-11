Singer Sheebah has been single for six years

Singer Sheebah Karungi has insisted she is still taking her time and enjoying single life, in the midst of strong media attention on newly betrothed fellow artiste Rehema Namakula alias Rema.

Sheebah took t her social media pages where she made the claim, calling upon other women who are single to pride in it and not rush into commitments.

“Been Single for 6years and damn… It Gets Better. Where My Single Ladies At!! Take Your Time Sis, Ebilungi Bili Maaso’ Sheebah said.

The news of Rema’s kukyala and her consequent commitment to newly acquired partner Hamza Szsebunya is still enjoying coverage with most of the things at least out to halt.

This is not surely going well with a number of socialites and local celebrities who are not easily finding their way in the news until Rema is dropped.

Shebah was several years ago rumored to be in a relationship with faded female rapper Keko, with the exit of Keko, Sheebah was said to be in a relationship with fellow singer and Team No Sleep counterpart Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso.

However, the relationship could have run fast to finish, because about the same time, the singer was rumored to be in yet another relationship with her manager and boss, Jeff Kiwanuka.