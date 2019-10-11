Thief-pursuing policeman saved from drowning

Hot pursuit of a suspected thief in a crowded trade fair zone in Kampala ends with the chasing police officer unable to swim across the pool and him needing helping hands.

While on patrolling duty at a bustling trade fair in Kampala on Independence Day (Wednesday), the officer’s determined pursuit of a suspected thief through the crowded grounds of the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) at Lugogo brought him face to face with one of his inabilities – swimming.

His commendable steely resolve to catch the runaway suspect unfortunately reduced him to struggling for his life in the murky waters of a pond on location. It is not a battle he would have won without the priceless intervention of some of the visitors, who elected to briefly put on hold their fun and run to the rescue of the panicky cop.

While the fate of the suspect was not immediately known, it was a happy ending for the man who was so intent on catching him.

But how exactly did he get himself into this quagmire?