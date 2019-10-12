I was going through a lot while dating Rema

Singer Edirisa Musuza alias Eddy Kenzo has said that the slack from the public for the failure of his relationship with Rema should not be his alone, because he equally was a victim.

According to Kenzo, it is not right that everyone is lashing out at him for allegedly causing the break up due to his negligence and complacency in the relationship.

The “sitya loss’ singer claims that the relationship almost ‘swallowed’ him for his partner was also not easy going.

“I have been through a lot in this relationship but I had no on to cry to. By the time I run from a house that I struggled to build, that means I had been burdened enough,” Kenzo claims.

Indeed, Kenzo had deserted his house with Rema in Sseguku and run off to stay in a private apartment during the time the relationship was in its evening.

In a fairly long post on social media, Kenzo claims he now can not eat or sleep because of the several cases of abuse coming towards him in the event of Rema’s commitment to another man.