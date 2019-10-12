Namilyango College Ordered to allow Expelled Student sit UCE Examinations

Namilyango College should allow a Senior Four student who was expelled to sit for Uganda Certificate of Education-UCE examinations, Mukono High Court has ordered.

The student identified as George William Eronda was on May 24 indefinitely suspended after registering for UCE exams under Reg. no. U00064/046. The student is reported to have allegedly incited students to beat a student, who had been accused of stealing a mobile phone belonging to a teacher during a tour in Kasese District.

He was consequently scrapped off the list of candidates who had registered for UCE examinations.

However, Eronda together with his father Wilberforce Wandera dragged the school and the board of governors to court, claiming that the expulsion was illegal because they did not follow the procedures.

The student, through his lawyer Walter Bwire of Kalinaki & Bwire advocates argued that there are clearly laid out procedures before a student is expelled or suspended.

The Deputy Registrar of Mukono High Court Harriet Ssali Nalukwago on Thursday ruled that the school did not follow the right procedures when expelling Eronda.

According to school rules, any student must be subject to the student’s disciplinary committee before the matter is taken to the teacher’s disciplinary committee. After this, the headteacher appeals to the board of governors before the final decision is taken.

In the ruling, Eronda was not given a fair hearing. The school lawyer Kenneth Engoru says that the school management will respect the court’s ruling.