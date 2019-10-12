Oulanyah urges EU not to ban travels like the USA

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has said there is growing worried about the travel sanctions the United States and some European countries are imposing on some prominent Ugandans.

Mr Oulanyah made the remarks while meeting the Belgian Ambassador to Uganda and South Sudan, Mr Rudi Veestraeten, in his office at Parliament yesterday.

He told the ambassador that such restrictions may cost many Ugandans opportunities abroad. He added that such policy shifts may prompt African countries to retaliate in a similar manner.

He cited the incident where Chief Justice Bart Katureebe went through a lot of difficulties to get an American visa last month and the Judiciary Permanent Secretary, Mr Pius Bigirimana, who was denied a visa to travel to the US.

“The last six months have been more of symbolically building walls, especially in Europe and America, building those barriers. Our Chief Justice got difficulties getting a visa to go to the US about two to three weeks ago. They are asking for a marriage certificate from a Chief Justice!” Mr Oulanyah wondered.

He said the situation would become even worse if the African countries decided to issue strict visa requirements because many of them have been implementing visa-on-arrival policies, which make it easy for the visitors to come to Africa.



“So, the circle walls are being made and I do not know how that will work. But, I hope we don’t respond like that and we can, because the changes that are happening in Africa now are that we are developing the capacity of self-sustenance and we would prefer the kind of like parity in treatment,” Mr Oulanyah said.

During the meeting with Mr Oulanyah yesterday, Ambassador Veestraeten, who said he read about the Chief Justice’s story in the media, pledged his country’s support to Uganda, adding that Belgium is yet to issue restrictive visa policies.

He also said countries need to make the process easier for people to be able to get their visas in a short period of time.

“I agree with you; it should be fair because my work is to ensure that we provide a smooth and normal process but it does not mean that we issue a visa to all. If we issue a visa, the service should be the top level. I also do not accept the delays because if you apply for a visa today, then a person should able to get it tomorrow and not with six weeks or months waiting,” Mr Veestraeten said.



The Deputy Speaker and the Ambassador discussed a range of issues pertaining to the cooperation between the two countries, including trade, immigration, refugees, the security situation in Somalia and the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and the rebuilding of South Sudan.