Parliament vets newly-appointed judges

Following the appointment this month, the President wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, to approve the judicial officers.

Three were appointed to the Court of Appeal while 12 were posted to the High Court.

Justices Monica Mugenyi Kalyegira, Muzamiru Kibeedi Mutangula and Inspector General of Government (IGG) Irene Mulyagonja are the three appellate court appointees.

The dozen High Court judge choices are: Vincent Mugabo Emmy, Immaculate Busingye, Jane Okuo, Isaac Muwata, Jesse Byaruhanga Rugyema, Isah Serunkuma, Jeanne Rwakakooko, Susand Abinyo, Esta Nambayo, Victoria Katamba Nakintu Nkwanga, Boniface Wamala and Philip Odoki.

The vetting is handled by Parliament’s Appointments Committee in the South Committee Room.