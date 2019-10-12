Police in Entebbe has recovered two guns

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Area deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, on Thursday night, unknown thugs attacked the home of Allan Joshua Mwesigwa, 41 in Bwebajja, Kajjansi town council in Wakiso district.

“The thugs were armed with a gun and pangas and on attacking the home, they robbed TV sets, wireless speakers, children’s passports, two phones and other assorted items before taking off,” Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that upon visiting the crime scene, detectives got a clue and a suspect who seemed to have been identified by neighbours was arrested and later led police officers to a hideout in Kawuku, Entebbe municipality.

“Two guns including an SMG and SAR rifles each loaded with five rounds of ammunition, sharp pangas, bags with new clothes, ladies’ jewellery, TV sets and laptops among others were recovered from the hideout.”

Police later raided a shrine in Kitara, where a new mattress, two mobile phones, a bag, car keys and a UPDF logo were recovered.

He noted the investigations are ongoing to arrest more suspects.