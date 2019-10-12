The government in search of new Uganda Airlines boss

Government is in the process of recruiting a substantive chief executive officer for Uganda Airlines,

The process, which is still in early stages, will see the Ministry of Works and Transport engage a consultancy, which will then place adverts to invite interested candidates and later conduct interviews for the position.



Currently, Mr Cornwell Muleya, the former Air Uganda chief executive officer, is serving in an acting capacity.

Mr Muleya before the launch of Uganda Airlines had been serving as a technical adviser with Mr Ephraim Bagenda, an aeronautical engineer, holding as the carrier’s managing director.

Mr Bagenda has since been moved to a new position as director of engineering and maintenance.

However, no details were available to explain how he was disengaged from the managing director role.

Works and Transport Permanent Secretary Waiswa Bageya, confirmed that the search process had already been initiated with the government seeking to recruit a vibrant chief executive officer, who would drive the national airline to desired levels.

Acting chief executive officer

Asked whether the government had appointed Mr Muleya, Mr Bageya said the former Air Uganda chief executive officer was only holding the position in an acting capacity.

“We are in the process of recruiting a substantive chief executive officer. We thought [sic] to get a consultancy to support the process. We shall go through [a bidding] process and whoever will have the best offer will take it,” he said, noting that whereas they had not earmarked a period within which the process will be completed, the ministry was “trying to fast-track everything”.

“It will not take so long. We have to fast-track the process. It is important that we get somebody substantive,” Mr Bageya said, emphasising that the process will not be restricted to only Ugandans as the government would need to cast its nets as wide as possible to get the right person.

Uganda Airlines on Monday added on its fleet, flying in two Bombardier aircraft to raise the number to four.

The government also expects to fly in at least two long-haul aircraft towards the end of next year.



“I think you are premature into the story now because, like that one, I have not even heard. So, maybe talk to the [Works and Transport] Ministry. I don’t know what they [Works and Transport Ministry] are doing,” he said.

Asked whether he would apply when the position is advertised, Mr Muleya said: “No comment.”

Captain Francis Babu, one of Uganda’s aviation experts, yesterday said that whereas Mr Bagenda is a very good engineer, he might not be the most suitable chief executive officer, especially for a start-up airline.

“This is a very complex area, especially a business startup in the airline industry, you require somebody who is very effective, hands-on and very fast because the competition is so stiff. You need somebody who can martial a team that is going to be effective, efficient and fast. I think the board must have realised that they need a person who is a notch higher,” he said.