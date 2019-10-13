Irene Ntale vows to dump bonkmate if He doesn’t Propose

Days after Rema’s boyfriend Hamza visited the singer’s family in Naguru, many women claim to have been inspired by her move.

Former Swangz Avenue songbird Irene Ntale says if her man doesn’t make it official by next year, she will walk away. “Rema, Thanks for empowering us. If my man also doesn’t marry me by the end of next year, I’m walking,” she tweeted.

However, a section of fans has been left puzzled given that Irene Ntale has no known boyfriend.

And she recently said she is not ready for marriage.