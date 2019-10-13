Police commander shot by South Sudanese refugee

A senior police officer in Moyo District has been shot by a South Sudanese refugee over unknown reasons.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ian Natukunda was shot by a male refugee after he allegedly grabbed a gun from a female constable.

It is not yet clear why the refugee shoot the officer as police are still investigating.

ASP Ian Natukunda in hospital after he was shot

ASP Natukunda sustained injuries in the chest and was rushed to Moyo Hospital for treatment.

However, police said there were preparing to airlift him to Kampala for better medical attention.



Police spokesperson for West Nile region, Ms Josephine Angucia confirmed the incident.

She said the suspect shot other people, but details are yet to be got from Moyo District Police Commander who is at the scene.

Plans were underway to airlift the officer to Kampala for proper medical attention