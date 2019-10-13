Police officer arrested after shooting suspect dead

Police in Sironko District has arrested one of their own for allegedly shooting dead a suspect accused of defilement.

The officer attached to Masaba Police station is said to have shot Mathew Wodeya, 23, at his home on Saturday after he reportedly attempted to resist arrest.

Wodeya was a resident of Kisali Village, Busiita Parish, Busiita Sub- County. He had been accused of aggravated defilement which he allegedly committed in Kaabong district, Karamoja Sub-region.

Eyewitnesses told this reporter that Wodeya was shot three times on the different parts of the body including on the abdomen, neck and chest.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei confirmed both the murder and arrest but declined to name the accused police officer, saying it would jeopardize their investigations.

“The police officer asked the suspect to open the door but he refused. He instead stormed out of his house armed with a panga and jumped on one of our police officers at the scene, prompting one of the officers to shot him, “he said.

Mr Tukei said police officers with the help of the residents rushed the deceased to Budadiri Health Centre IV, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was then taken to Mbale mortuary for postmortem.

Wodeya’s relatives and local leaders stormed the police station and demanded an explanation why the police officer had killed their son.

However, the police insisted that their officer acted in self-defence.

The accused police officer is currently detained at Sironko Central Police Station pending further investigations.

Mr Tukei said Wodeya had been put on a wanted list for an offence he allegedly committed in Kabongo district a few months back.

The Sironko District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Wilfred Bagenda, said: “We are still trying to establish the facts. Investigations will guidance us although the eyewitnesses are saying that the deceased attempted to cut the policeman.”