Eliud Kipchoge rules out retirement anytime soon

Athlete Eliud Kipchoge who recently became the world’s first human being to run a marathon in under two hours has ruled out the possibility of hanging up his boots.



Kipchoge disclosed he is yet to decide on the races he will run but maintained he is yet to retire.

Speaking during a Facebook live interview on Sunday, October 13, the champion said he is currently taking time off for him to recover from the INEOS challenge before he would make up his mind on the contests he will compete.



© Provided by Genesis Media Eliud Kipchoge: World’s greatest marathoner rules out retirement anytime soon “I did not say that once I finish INEOS challenge I am going to retire, I am only taking a break to allow my body to regain before I make up my mind on which race to participate,”

Asked on whether he can run a marathon in under two hours in a competitive race, the GOAT said it too early for him to talk about the upcoming contests but he will be happy if he can break the record.

Kipchoge won INEOS challenge after clocking 1:59:40 becoming the first human being to record such an incredible achievement.