Family accuses LDUs of beating the boy to death

The death of a 16-year-old boy has become a deepening mystery.

Swabul Yiga was buried, but it is not clear whether he died after a beating by Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel, as his family says, or by a mob, as the police say. It is not even definitive whether what was buried in Kabonero, Masaka District was Yiga’s body.

Yiga, who lived with his mother in Banda Zone B2, Kampala, went missing on October 2 and was discovered dead and buried in Bukasa public cemetery.

The deceased’s mother, Ms Ruth Nalule, said her son went out with friends to watch an English Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle.

Ms Nalule said she realised her son was not in the house late that night when she woke up.

On October 3, Ms Nalule mounted a search for him, stopping at Kyambogo University police post, Central Police Station Kampala and Special Investigations Department (SID) in Kireka, near Kampala, fearing that her son might have been arrested together with Kyambogo University students who had been striking.

She did not find him. And the lonely search continued, leading her to a man who offered useful clues.

“I found a hawker at the university who told me there was a child who had been beaten by soldiers wearing green. He directed me to Ntinda, Kampala. When I reached Ntinda Police Post, I was shown a picture on a phone of a boy who had been beaten and I realised it was my son,” Ms Nalule narrated as her eyes welled up.

Policemen at Ntinda Police Post directed her to Mulago hospital casualty wing, where Ms Nalule learnt that her son had passed on.