More needs to be done to improve education in Karamoja

The State Minister for Karamoja, Moses Kizige has said many children in Karamoja region are still out of school despite government efforts to make education accessible.

He made the remarks during the launch of the construction of a rural school in Nakapiripirit, a project dubbed “Smile Karamoja.”

He said the government would not give up on its mission.

The mission was initiated by Seventh Day Adventist young professionals to help a community access education.

He noted that despite government effort of pushing education in the region good facilities that can help in enhancing learning remains frustrating.

He said some primary school children trek as far as 10 kilometres to access education which is so tiresome and hectic.

As one way of bridging the gap, a group of 7 young Adventists young professionals launched efforts to construct a nursery and primary school.

He hailed the young professionals for labouring to solve the community’s problems through building the learning institution.

He also pledged to solve the cost of the roofing facility through the prime minister’s office.

He urged the public to always start small projects from their mega earnings to help people in their communities.

He also noted that there is more effort needed to encourage parents and children especially the girl child to embrace education services.

“The biggest challenge in Karamoja is children going to school because people have not yet realised the importance of educating children especially the girl child,” he said.

He noted even the young boys have embarked in rearing goats and sheep instead of going to school making enrolment levels so bad in the region.