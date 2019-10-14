Most parts of Kampala, Wakiso to be without a water supply on Tuesday

Most parts of Kampala and Wakiso will be without water supply for at least a day, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), has announced.

According to the NWSC, they will switch off the supply to most parts of Kampala and Wakiso for maintenance and upgrade reasons.

“The Management of National Water and Sewerage Corporation wishes to inform it’s esteemed customers and the general public that there will be water supply interruptions in some parts of Kampala on Tuesday 15th October 2019 from 7 am to 7 pm,” a statement from the Corporation reads in part.

“This is to enable our engineers to undertake routine maintenance works at Ggaba water treatment plant and other associated system upgrade works designed to serve you better.”

The planned shutdown will affect parts of Kampala central business district, Buziga, Ggaba, Bunga, Munyonyo, Lukuli, Salaama, road, Kyamula, Konge, and the surrounding areas.

Rubaga service area

Rubaga, Nakulabye, Lungujja, Namungoona and the surrounding areas, Nansana, Buddo, Nabbingo, Bulenga, Buloba, Nsangi, and the surrounding areas

Namasuba service area

Najjanakumbi, Seguku, Masajja, Busabala, Ndejje, Lubugumu, Lubowa, Mutundwe and the surrounding areas.

Jinja road

Mukono, Seeta, Kyambogo, Banda, Bweyogerere, Namanve, Butto, Kyambogo and the surrounding areas

Bombo road

Bwaise, Kawempe, Maganjo, Kawanda, Kawempe, Ttula, Kagoma and the surrounding areas

Wakiso service area

Wakiso, Bukasa, Kigoma and the surrounding areas

Mutungo Service area

Mutungo, Luzira, Nakawa,Biina, Kitintale, Butabiika, and surrounding areas.

Customers in Kyaliwajjala branch will also be affected by the planned shutdown at Ggaba water works scheduled for tomorrow 15th October 2019.

These include; Namugongo, Janda, Bulindo, Kira, Nsawo, Nsasa, Nabusugwe and the surrounding areas.

“It takes time for the system to stabilize/water pressure to build up after a total plant shutdown,” NWSC says.