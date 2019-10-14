Most parts of Kampala, Wakiso to be without a water supply on Tuesday

Most parts of Kampala and Wakiso will be without water supply for at least a day, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), has announced.
According to the NWSC, they will switch off the supply to most parts of Kampala and Wakiso for maintenance and upgrade reasons.
“The Management of National Water and Sewerage Corporation wishes to inform it’s esteemed customers and the general public that there will be water supply interruptions in some parts of Kampala on Tuesday 15th October 2019 from 7 am to 7 pm,” a statement from the Corporation reads in part.
“This is to enable our engineers to undertake routine maintenance works at Ggaba water treatment plant and other associated system upgrade works designed to serve you better.”
The planned shutdown will affect parts of Kampala central business district, Buziga, Ggaba, Bunga, Munyonyo, Lukuli, Salaama, road, Kyamula, Konge, and the surrounding areas.
Rubaga service area
Rubaga, Nakulabye, Lungujja, Namungoona and the surrounding areas, Nansana, Buddo, Nabbingo, Bulenga, Buloba, Nsangi, and the surrounding areas
Namasuba service area
Najjanakumbi, Seguku, Masajja, Busabala, Ndejje, Lubugumu, Lubowa, Mutundwe and the surrounding areas.
Jinja road
Mukono, Seeta, Kyambogo, Banda, Bweyogerere, Namanve, Butto, Kyambogo and the surrounding areas
Bombo road
Bwaise, Kawempe, Maganjo, Kawanda, Kawempe, Ttula, Kagoma and the surrounding areas
Wakiso service area
Wakiso, Bukasa, Kigoma and the surrounding areas
Mutungo Service area
Mutungo, Luzira, Nakawa,Biina, Kitintale, Butabiika, and surrounding areas.
Customers in Kyaliwajjala branch will also be affected by the planned shutdown at Ggaba water works scheduled for tomorrow 15th October 2019.
These include; Namugongo, Janda, Bulindo, Kira, Nsawo, Nsasa, Nabusugwe and the surrounding areas.
“It takes time for the system to stabilize/water pressure to build up after a total plant shutdown,” NWSC says.