Museveni heads to Juba for Sudan peace talks

President Museveni on Monday left Uganda for South Sudan Capital Juba, to join the regional leaders in their quest to chart out the way forward to achieve total peace in Sudan.

The impromptu peace meeting that is being held in Juba, is attended by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, the Rt. Hon. Abby Ahmed who is also the current chairperson of IGAD and also the main broker of the peace deal in Sudan.

Regional leaders also expected at the meeting are that of Somalia and Eritrea.

Present at the meeting includes the current Sudanese parties including the Revolutionary Front represented by Dr El-Hadi Idris Mustafa and the SPLM North represented by Gen. Abdalla Aziz Adam El Hilu.

Groups in the Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions have had tensions with the Khartoum government over what they call “Neglect and Marginalization” particularly under the rule of Sharia law.

Earlier last month, the factions signed the “Declaration of Principles of Rights and Freedoms” under the auspices of Juba as the chief mediator.

The chairman of the Sovereign Supreme Council which took over from Bashir is in Juba to represent Khartoum.

President Yoweri Museveni was received at Juba International Airport by his South Sudanese counterpart President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Others at the airport to receive President Museveni included officials from the Uganda Embassy in South Sudan and the chief Adviser to the President on Security Affairs Major General Proscovia Nalweyiso.