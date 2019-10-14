Passenger slumps die at Lagos airport

A Nigerian passenger, who was on his way out of the country, slumped and died at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday.

The man, identified as Jude Oladapo, was said to have slumped while going through boarding procedures.

The spokesperson for the MMIA Police Command, Lagos, Mr Joseph Alabi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

According to him, the passenger was about boarding his flight when he received a call that his wife had passed on.

He said the man suddenly slumped and could not be revived.