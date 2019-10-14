Sanchez suffers a dislocated ankle while on Chile duty

Alexis Sanchez will be allowed to return early from international duty to have an assessment on a potentially serious ankle injury, the Football Federation of Chile (ANFP) has confirmed.

The winger was substituted late in Chile’s goalless draw with Colombia in an international friendly on Saturday

The forward, who is on loan at Inter from Manchester United, will now travel back to Milan for tests on an injury that may require surgery.

Sanchez has suffered a ‘dislocation of his left ankle peroneal tendons’, according to the ANFP and will miss Tuesday’s game against Guinea.

“Tests with magnetic resonance imaging and dynamic echotomography will be carried out to make the best therapeutic decision,” the statement continued.