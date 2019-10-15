IGP wants refugees to be sensitised on maintaining law and order

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has instructed the focal point officer of the Refugee Project to ensure that there is intensified vigilance and sensitisation on law and order in all refugee camps in the country.

This follows an incident over the weekend in which a South Sudan refugee reportedly shot and injured the Officer in charge of Palorinya Base Camp Police Post.

On Saturday 12th of October, Abdu Abubakar a South Sudanese refugee allegedly grabbed the gun from the female police officer in the Palorinya Base Camp in Moya district and conducted himself in a violent manner.

The officer in charge of the Camp, Ian Natukunda tried to disarm the man, but was shot and critically injured.

Natukunda was airlifted to Kampala where is undergoing treatment.

It is not yet clear why the refugee shot the officer as police are still investigating.

While addressing the media yesterday in Kampala, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said a file of attempted murder. theft of a firearm and threatening violence has been open against Abubakar.

“Inspector General of Police has instructed the focal point officer refugee project to ensure that there is intensified vigilance and sensitisation to promote awareness on law and order within all refugee camps,” he said.

He said police is carrying out investigations about the relationship between the suspect and the female police officer.

“We are also investigating to find out whether there was any connection between the suspect and the policewoman because the circumstances under which the gun was grabbed are still not very clear,” he said.

The executive director of the African Women and Youth Action for Development, Ritah Nansereko said that much as the refugees have rights, they have an obligation to adhere to the laws of the host country in which they reside.

“A lot of emphases has been put on promoting refugee rights vis-a-vis telling them about their roles and obligations which is also very important,” she said.