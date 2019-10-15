Koboko Female youth councillor dies in labour

Leaders in Koboko district are mourning the death of the female youth councillor representing Abuku Sub-county, Ms Mariam Adakuru.

Ms Adakuru who was also the Chairperson Production and Marketing and Secretary Koboko Women caucus passed on Monday morning on her way to Arua Regional Referral Hospital for delivery.

According to the medical report, Ms Adakuru was first admitted at Gborokgolongo Health centre III and was later referred to Arua regional referral when her placenta failed to come out.

According to the medical report, he was due to excessive bleeding after delivery as she was referred to Arua regional referral hospital for better management.

The LC5 chairperson of Koboko, Mr Hassan Nginya, has eulogised Adakuru as a leader of high integrity, instrumental and astute in articulating issues affecting her community.

“We have learnt with shock about the death of our councillor representing Abuku Sub-county Adakuru Mariam. She has been one of the instrumental councillors who has been very articulate in matters affecting service delivery in this district,” he said.

Mr Nginya said it is a great loss to the district because last year, the district also lost Mr Masimu Geriga a counsellor in the district.

Ms Jamila Shera, the deputy speaker for koboko, described the deceased as a very knowledgeable leader who raised issues before the council with valid evidence.

“She was also like a sister to me despite our work, she would advise where necessary and we are going to miss her,” she said.