LT GEN MUHOOZI KEINERUGABA SOUNDED THE WARNING AT A RIGHT TIME

Using his Twitter handle Lt Gen Muhoozi praised the UPDF and Special forces and sounded a warning to any enemy of Uganda who may be thinking of destabilizing our country that he will be crashed. This has not gone well with some people especially the opposition after reading it from newspapers with twisted words but whatever it is, it is a warning coming at the right time.

Uganda in the past few months has passed through a number of security problems. We have woken up to sad news of assassinations of high profile people by criminals who shoot them and run away. It had become a common story and some Ugandans were afraid which was the target of the criminals to create fear amongst the population. It’s like when you’re trusting your dog and it runs away from the enemy. Obviously you lose hope and get frightened in fact if not strong you may even faint.

Gen Muhoozi as a senior officer in the UPDF is at the authority of sounding such a warning to anybody planning or intending to destabilize our country. We as citizens should be supporting him and chanting “Our man” because the security of Uganda is good for us all but because Ugandans politicise everything you will see them criticizing him and naming him all sorts of things.

The opposition and the enemies of Uganda are fully aware that the NRM had been talking about securing Uganda and giving Ugandans a chance to enjoy their country without being interrupted by criminals. This is very true and maybe those who don’t want it felt offended and hence the crime reports we’ve been seeing in the country. I guess their intention was to erase NRM’s achievement of peace and stability in the country.

Before I even go far, why should someone dance as his own house catches fire? I think that’s a lack of knowledge and understanding. We would be having a combined effort from both the citizens and the security officers to fix our security problem as a country. But because some people are obsessed with a change they feel doing that is supporting the government in power and therefore they should distance themselves from it.

Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba belongs to our generation – the young generation. The Generation of President Museveni seems to be going and it’s us who will be in charge. It makes me very happy and proud when I see him being passionate about our country’s security because Uganda should be safe today in our elder’s time and tomorrow in our generation. The Bakiga say “But nekorera Bukuru” We would want to see our country safe in this time of President Museveni and in tomorrow’s time of any other President that God will give us a God-fearing country.

It’s very sad and indeed disturbing that we’ve lost our citizens to the deadly hit and run assassins. I think their death subtracts a lot on our country’s economy and development because when they die their expertise and contribution is gone. World over countries have developed because of their population, when you’re few you take long to develop but when you’re many you develop your country quickly because manpower and market are available. The best example is China. Their population is in billions and no wonder their economy is growing at supersonic speed and even the US is afraid about it.

President Museveni the commander in chief has been sounding the same warning that Gen Muhoozi sounded, He said nobody can manage to destabilize Uganda because Uganda is strong security-wise, he further warned anybody who intends to destabilise our country that they will face it rough. I think that was on labour day celebrations though I don’t remember the year and the venue.

I am born from a village and one day as I was walking in the bush I met a huge green snake. I didn’t run, I kept standing. When it crowded nearer to where I was it started producing a sound like that of a person sneezing. I kept standing but frightened until it left. When I reached home I was anxious to inform my parents what I had seen, they told me that the snake was sounding a warning to you and if you interrupted it, it would have bitten you. So if a mere animal can sound a warning against its enemies then how about us human beings?

President Museveni says the army or the UPDF is “Eicumu rya hamushego” of the head of the family (spear placed nearby the bed for the security of the head of the family) in case of any problem in the house or outside the head of the family picks it to and defend the family. How about if someone isn’t equipped with that spear? It would really be bad for him. I guess even the wife or the children when they see that spear they feel strong and secure. They know any case of anything the Dad will use his weapon to defend.

In fact, I appreciate Gen Muhoozi for sounding the warning, it’s on record and public knowledge that Uganda has enjoyed the peace and exported it to other East African and African countries. It becomes ironic if we get security problems as a country yet we are helping other countries People would lose hope in us. We should have peace such that the countries we are helping get confident that the peace we are ushering in their country will be sustainable.

When President Museveni was in the bush and his colleagues, His son Gen Muhoozi was struggling with the mother in the exile. I guess they would have been happier when they remained in their home country. They hustled until Uganda was liberated. On top of that Gen Muhoozi has taken part in difficult and deadly wars like the one Joseph Kone. He vast knowledge about those battles. So when he stands to speak he surely speaks what he knows.

Besides, a warning isn’t made to threaten. A warning is meant to alert anybody who has the plans of doing wrong to stop or the faith the outcome of that. But if you take it as a threat then it’s your choice. We wouldn’t keep watching as our country’s security goes to the dogs. The responsibility of any government on Earth is to make sure that citizens are safe, failure to do so then you’re incompetent. I think Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba has all this knowledge and he understands very well what security of the country means.

The sovereignty of our country Uganda has always been played with by people who have their interests. We shouldn’t allow them to go further in playing around with our country’s sovereignty. How then shall we claim that we are patriotic if we allow them to continue? If I had the authority as Sam Evidence, I would sound the same warning but good enough Lt Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba has done it for me and I appreciate him for that. Anybody who gets tempted to play around with our country’s security should expect a fire.

Even the Bible, especially in the old testament, enemies of Isreal, were crashed. God closely worked with the then Kings to keep his people safe, the prophets would get the information which was given to Kings and they would be ready to deal with the enemies. This means that God himself is never happy when his people are facing insecurity. Those who are sympathizers to the criminals may be because of your Political reasons you might have it sour because our boys seem to be devoted to protecting their country under the guidance and protection of the highest God.

People forget that when a country is insecure nothing works. Business goes down, tourism fails and everything. In the shortest time, the whole country crumbles. Somalia has faced those challenges and their country was at the verge of crumbling until other African countries stepped in to give a helping hand. Crime and Killing should never be the strategy to get Power because when someone gets power he needs to lead People, not animals, who will they lead if they choose to kill? Of course none. Let therefore be a need to understand and put a stop on the Politics of extremism which has seen most Africans die.

The writer is an aspiring western youth member of Parliament.