Masaka vendors protest over poor state of road, drainage system

Police in Masaka District on Monday used teargas and live bullets to quell angry vendors at Masaka Central Market who had staged a demonstration over the poor state of a road adjacent the market.

The angry vendors claim Bwala Hill road whose drainage channel got blocked, pours runoff directly into their stalls thus destroying their merchandise.

To express their disillusionment, the vendors decided to block the road paralyzing traffic for close to an hour. This prompted riot police to fire teargas and live bullets to disperse the vendors.

“The situation has become unbearable. We have complained to municipal authorities but they have failed to repair and desilt the channel and whenever it rains, all the dirty water floods into our stalls and it is us who are making losses,” an angry vendor exclaimed.

Mr Denis Lukanga Majwala, the LCIII chairperson of Katwe Butego, central division in Masaka Municipality said vendors’ were right to protest noting that as local leaders they have also complained about the poor state of the road, but those responsible have failed to fix it.

“Bwala Hill road is under Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) but they have failed to work on it despite numerous reminders, maybe after this demonstration, they will wake up and fix it,” he said.