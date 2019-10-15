Schools to determine the fate of students who haven’t completed fees

The fate of students who have not completed their tuition fees before the examination period now lies in the hands of the school authorities, the Uganda National Examinations Board has said.

Initially, Uneb had said all candidates to sit their exams but gave the schools discretion to hold on to the results of those whose tuition had not been cleared.

Yesterday as students countrywide started their S.4 final exams over 150 students in Kamuli district were sent home for failure to pay their tuition in time.

Some of these students were chased out of the paper called for the intervention of the Resident District Commissioner.

Parents were tasked to make a commitment, and then they had to wait for the second shift.

According to James Turyatemba, the overall manager examination at UNEB, the board had previously allowed all the students to sit their exams, regardless of their school fees status but the policy has changed.

“If you don’t pay the school charges but you have paid UNEB charges, UNEB will wait for you but be presented by the school administration. If the school doesn’t allow you into the examination room, UNEB will not look for you,” he said.

He, however, noted the first day of exams went well without major incidents.

He noted that in some areas like Kasese, Kamuli examinations started a little bit late due to heavy rain.