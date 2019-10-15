South Africa former president Zuma faces court on corruption charges

South Africa’s embattled former president Jacob Zuma is expected in court on corruption charges on Tuesday, in what would be the first time he faces trial for graft despite multiple accusations.

Zuma stands accused of taking kickbacks before he became president from a 51-billion-rand ($3.4-billion) purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military equipment manufactured by five European firms, including French defence company Thales.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) party forced him to resign as president last year after a nine-year reign marred by corruption allegations and diminishing popularity.

After several attempts to dodge the trial, he will appear before a High Court in the southern-eastern city of Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday for the opening of the case in which he allegedly profited four million rands ($270,000).

However, his appearance could be brief — a court official has predicted that at the start of the process he would likely appeal last week’s ruling that he should stand trial.

That would potentially drag out a case that is already more than 20 years old