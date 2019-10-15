Speke Resort Munyonyo receives an award for excellent facilities

Speke Resort and Conference Centre and Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort were awarded international accolades at 2019 World Luxury Hotels Awards for their excellent conference facilities.

Speke Resort and Conference Centre has announced the best Luxury Lakeside Resort on African continent while Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort was named the 2019 Luxury Hotel and Conference Centre in the East African region at the 2019 World Luxury Hotel Awards Gala Ceremony held on October 12.

The Speke Resort and Conference Centre is the biggest conference venue in Kampala.

The 5-star resort lies adjacent to the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort.

Established in 2006, World Luxury Hotel Awards is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travellers and industry players alike.

Over 300, 000 international travellers vote each year, during a four-week period to select the winners.

Luxury hotels have the opportunity to participate in the World Luxury Hotel Awards by entering hotel categories that showcase their unique selling points and destinations.