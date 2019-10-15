UPDF to train police recruits in military tactics

Over 5000 new police recruits are receiving three months of military training to equip them with skills in handling paramilitary situations.

According to police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga, the military training is meant to prepare the new recruits ahead of tough times that usually come abruptly and also accomplish tasks in hard to reach areas like Karamoja, the mountainous and swampy areas.

Enanga was clarifying on the matter that there has been heavy deployment of military personnel at the Kabalye Police Training School in Masindi district.

He dismissed reports going around that the school had been taken over by the military.

Enanga said the army officers were invited to conduct military training for the recently recruited 4500 Probation Police Constables (PPCs) and 500 Learner Assistant Inspector of Police (LAIPs).

According to Enanga, the two groups started their 12 months course on September 14 and have since been majorly undergoing intensive scrutiny exercise intended to test their mental and physical eligibility.