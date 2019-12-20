African Queen Limited says latest Imperial Leather promo is a success

British personal care products manufacturer PZ Cussons, the owners of the Imperial Leather brand two months ago launched a one billion shillings promotion aimed at reinvigorating their position on the Ugandan market.

African Queen Limited is the sole distributor of PZ Cussons products in Uganda.

Speaking at a function where a number of lucky customers were awarded for taking part in the ongoing campaign, the head of marketing at African Queen, Aida Nalwadda said the number of people buying the products has increased in the past nine weeks that the promotion has been ongoing.

The response has so far been good. We have had thousands participating in the promotion,”Nalwadda said.

The launch of the promotion in October was also used as a lunch pad for their new products including Imperial Leather lotion and shower gel and according to the head of marketing at African Queen, their customers have responded well to the two new products.

“We didn’t have lotion and shower gel but they have picked up very well. We are happy that the market has responded very well.”

She said that thousands of people have participated in the promotion which has seen 5000 lucky customers rewarded.

Speaking after winning three million shillings, 59-year-old Aggrey Masamba said he was happy that he is being rewarded for the many years of being a loyal customer for Imperial Leather soap.

“At the end of the year, I will be retiring to my home village in Namutumba but I was worried that my house is leaking. The three million shillings will help me put a new roof to my house,” the 59-year-old retiring civil servant said.

“I have used Imperial Leather soap for over 40 years and I am happy for being rewarded for my loyalty. Christmas has come very early for me.”

The “Be fresh and win” promotion that started in October will end in January 2020.