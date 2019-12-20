Ciroc launches French Vanilla in Uganda

The new premium vodka combines the rich and creamy taste of French Vanilla with the perfectly smooth texture of Ciroc to create the impeccable ultimate foundation for a celebratory cocktail occasion.

“We are always looking forward to bringing new, fun and luxurious celebratory experiences to our consumers. Ciroc French Vanilla is going to do just that, it is perfect for celebrating,” said Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Luxury Portfolio UBL.

The event doubled as the Ciroc Pop Night grand finale marking its eighth edition since its debut in May 2019 with Kampala’s finest musicians like Bebe Cool, Sheebah, Vinka, John Blaq, Winnie Nwagi trading their microphones for the bartender’s apron at the popular night event.

The celebratory vodka was launched with an electrifying performance from Nigeria’s budding star Rema. The young talent who has three EPs that include Rema, Freestyle EP and Bad commando graced the revellers with his hit songs like corny, lady, Rewind, Bad Commando with Demebi being their favourite track.

Amidst loud screams from the revellers, Rema mingled and shared selfie moments with his fans.